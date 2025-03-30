Auburn completes sweep of No. 1 seeds into Final Four, beating Michigan State 70-64

Michigan State: Coen Carr, who received his first career start against Ole Miss, was back in the lineup against the Tigers. The forward, a native of Stockbridge near Atlanta, earned the nod after scoring 15 points against Ole Miss, while 7-foot center Szymon Zapala, normally a starter, returned in a reserve role against Auburn after not playing against the Rebels. Carr scored four points against Auburn while Zapala had two points in 14 minutes.