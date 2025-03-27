Colleges

Augsburg women’s hockey reaches DIII semifinals for first time. Next up: defending champ UW-River Falls

Augsburg is 24-3-1 this season and won the MIAC. UW-River Falls has 21 Minnesotans on its roster.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 3:47PM
Emily Cronkhite is the third player in Augsburg women's hockey history to surpass 100 points for her career. (Kevin Healy, Augsburg University Athletics) (Kevin Healy)

Last season, the Wisconsin River Falls women’s hockey team earned its first NCAA Division III championship with a victory on home ice.

The Falcons, who have 21 Minnesotans on their roster, will try to repeat the accomplishment this weekend at River Falls’ Hunt Arena.

In Friday’s semifinals, the Falcons (24-3-2) will take on MIAC champion Augsburg (24-3-1), and Amherst (22-5-1) will play Middlebury (20-6-1). The semifinal winners will meet on Sunday in the championship game.

The Falcons and Augsburg are meeting for the second time this season. The teams played to a 4-4 tie on Nov. 8 in River Falls.

The Falcons led DIII in scoring this season with 178 goals (6.1 per game) and have four of the nine DIII players who scored at least 20 goals this season. Bailey Olson, a senior from Willmar, has 26 goals (second in DIII) and Megan Goodreau, a junior from Centennial, has 23 goals. Katherine Bell, a junior from St. Cloud, and Madison Kadrlik, a sophomore from Farmington, have each contributed 21 goals.

Augsburg (24-3-1) is making its first appearance in the DIII semifinals. In 2000, the Auggies advanced to the inaugural DIII tournament — the American Women’s College Hockey Alliance finals in Boston.

The Auggies have been led by Nora Stepan, a junior from Apple Valley who has 28 points (16 goals and 12 assists), and Emily Cronkhite, a senior from Eagan who has 24 points (10 goals and 14 assists).

Cronkhite has surpassed 100 points for career — just the third player in program history to reach the mark. She is fourth in program history in goals scored (50) and assists (51).

The Amherst/Middlebury semifinal is a matchup of two teams from the NESCAC conference.

Amherst (22-5-1) has advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the past three seasons. The Mammoths, who won national titles in 2009 and 2010, lost to Gustavus Adolphus in the 2023 championship game.

Middlebury (20-6-1), which has won four national titles, is in the semifinals for the 11th time. Its most recent championship was in 2022. Cece Ziegler, a senior defender from Cretin-Derham Hall, has 11 points (two goals and nine assists) and a team-high 53 blocks.

Related Coverage

Colleges

Late penalty shot, overtime goal lift Wisconsin over Ohio State for women’s hockey national title
about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Colleges

See More

Colleges

Augsburg women’s hockey set for first NCAA semifinal in program history

card image

Augsburg is 24-3-1 this season, and now it faces defending champ UW-River Falls, which has 21 Minnesotans on its roster.

Colleges

Minnesota State Mankato, ‘sneaky good’ to say the least, is back in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament

card image

Gophers

Everything to know about the NCAA Fargo regional

card image