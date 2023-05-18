Sam Berger of St. John's is among four golfers tied for first place at the midway point of the NCAA Division III men's golf tournament in Nicholasville, Ky.
The Johnnies, who led the team tournament after the first round, dropped into a three-way tie for third place as the field was trimmed to the top teams and individuals after the first two rounds of play.
Berger is a junior from Waconia. His 4-under score included a shooting a 72 after a 4-under-par 68 in his opening round.
St. John's resumed play Thursday morning. The team and individual leaderboards are here and a livestream of the tournament is here.
