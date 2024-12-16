Mike McElroy had a meeting on Sunday night, although it was not with his coaching staff for the Bethel University football team. It was for a church board on which he serves, and McElroy figured he owed that group an appearance now that the Royals’ season had ended.
Reusse: Bethel was a surprise to even reach the Division III quarterfinals, but the ending still stings
The Royals had three moments late in Saturday’s loss where they thought they had the game pretty much won, but Susquehanna still pulled out the victory.
Plus, discussing church matters might provide additional serenity as the 36-year-old, first-year head coach continued to deal with a loss that came with an astounding sway of emotions.
Bethel had lost twice to St. John’s — decisively the first time, narrowly the second — to finish as runners-up in the MIAC. The Royals received an at-large bid to a Division III playoff field increased from 32 to 40 teams for 2024, and put together a terrific run:
Home wins over Coe, 31-26, and Lake Forest (Ill.), 48-21, and then a 24-14 win over Wartburg in Waverly, Iowa. The Royals won, 24-14, and did so with a physical advantage over a team known for its physical play.
At the same time in the round of 16, St. John’s was being upset at home by Susquehanna, 41-38. Which meant, rather than facing the Johnnies for a third time, Bethel was in Selinsgrove, Pa. — flying into Harrisburg, bussing north for an hour or so — taking on Susquehanna in the DIII quarterfinals on Saturday.
Bethel led 21-17 into the final minute. The River Hawks had been stood up two straight plays at the goal line. On fourth down, quarterback Josh Ehrlich plunged into a pile that hardly budged, but the referee on the left sideline raised his arms.
Photos from a certain angle indicated the ball above inched to the imaginary goal line. For sure, it was not a decisive muscle into the end zone for Ehrlich.
Was he in?
“Maybe,” McElroy said Sunday night. “By the nose of the ball at most.”
Susquehanna 24, Bethel 21.
There were 38 seconds remaining. A pass interference call and a completion allowed Bethel to reach the Hawks’ 30 with one play left.
“They were defending Joey Kidder one-and-one,” McElroy said. “Cooper Drews threw a back shoulder fade. Joey came back and caught it for a touchdown. We thought we had won. We were celebrating.
“Nobody saw a penalty flag. It was a late flag.”
The call was holding. There is some photo evidence that a hold occurred. The Bethel delegation might have felt better about it if the flag was on the ground simultaneously with that action.
Yet, neither the touchdown awarded to Ehrlich nor the hold to nullify one more fabulous play by Kidder were the most-controversial in the opinion of McElroy and his coaches.
“We were ahead 21-17 with under six minutes left and we’re fourth-and-4 inside their 40,” McElroy said. “We got them to jump offsides. It was clear … they jumped. And then we responded.
“First down, and we can run a lot more clock, maybe score and put the game away. Then, it’s called a false start. We have to give them the ball and they drive for a winning touchdown. That false start call was my biggest issue.”
Sunday night. Coming home from a church meeting. McElroy was calm as could be talking about this loss.
“First year, make it to the national quarterfinals,” he said, with a slight laugh. “I’m nervous that our faithful followers might make that the standard for a successful season.”
McElroy was the defensive coordinator for Steve Johnson, the legend that took Bethel from a late-to-join, low-end football team in the MIAC to a national contender. The Johnsons moved to Florida and Steve had not been visible at Bethel games — but he did fly in for Saturday’s game.
“I have to be there for this one,” Johnson said last week. “Mike, the new staff, some great players I was with for a few years … they’ve made a great run."
McElroy said: “I talked with Steve for a while after the game. He’s been through it all as a coach — great wins, tough losses."
This was the latter for Bethel — the conclusion of a season with astounding happenings at the very top of the MIAC, with the Royals and the Johnnies.
Susquehanna had upset St. John’s, even though quarterback Aaron Syverson threw for 466 yards to end an exceptional career and a stupendous final season.
“I was talking with the Susquehanna coaches before the game,” McElroy said. “They were raving about Syverson as a passer. They couldn’t believe how good he is.”
When Syverson announced he was coming back for a fourth season with the Johnnies (after two years of not playing — redshirt, then the COVID-19 — at Colorado State), sophomore-to-be Cooper Drews from Princeton, Minn. decided to transfer … and wound up at Bethel.
He was arriving late at a new school with a new offensive coordinator, Colin Duling, who was bringing with him from Berry College in Georgia a wide-open passing game.
“When we played the MIAC opener against St. John’s at the end of September, I think Cooper felt the pressure of trying to prove himself against the team he had left,” McElroy said. “He became even more determined after that … settled in after that. He was outstanding with this new offense."
Drews passed for 3,822 yards and 43 touchdowns. He was 371-for-504, 73.6%. And he helped Kidder and Micah Niewald, the senior receivers, to leave with some fantastic numbers:
Kidder: 2024—123 receptions, 1,386 yards, 19 TDs. Career—269 receptions, 3,894 yards, 45 touchdowns.
Niewald: 2024—135 receptions, 1,385 yards, 11 TDs. Career-309 receptions, 3,782 yards, 26 touchdowns. Niewald also set a DIII playoff record with 52 receptions.
You might note that Kidder and Niewald were separated by one in total receiving yards in 2024.
“We’re going to miss those guys,” McElroy said. “We’re going to miss a lot of players. We had 26 seniors.”
Caden DeWall — the defensive end/outside linebacker with 21.5 sacks, he’s also a senior, right Coach?
“Yes, but Caden was injured as a freshman so he could come back for us next fall,” McElroy said. “He is married now, to a wonderful young lady who also has been one of our students.
“I’ll have to make a home visit soon, to convince Caden’s wife that it’s more beneficial to have her husband play football one more season for her school than being out there working a full-time job, making money.”
