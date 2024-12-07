Area college football roundup: Susquehanna kicks St. John’s out of Division III playoffs, will play Bethel in semifinals

Dominic Bourgeois kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired to lift Susquehanna to a 41-38 victory over host St. John’s on Saturday in the third round of the Division III playoffs.
Dominic Bourgeois made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to hand the top-seeded Johnnies their first and only loss of the season.
The loss was the first of the season for the Johnnies (11-1), the top overall seed. Susquehanna (11-1) will play Bethel next Saturday in the D-III semifinals.
The field goal capped a 10-play, 55-yard drive, which started at the Susquehanna 25-yard line with 3 minutes, 31 seconds remaining after the Johnnies had tied the score at 38-38 on Aaron Syverson’s 19-yard TD pass to Marselio Mendez.
Syverson completed 37 of 46 passes for 466 yards and five TDs. His 10-yard TD pass to Dylan Wheeler put St. John’s up 24-17 early in the second half, but the River Hawks responded with touchdowns on three of their next four possessions for a 38-24 lead.
Syverson’s 16-yard TD pass to Joey Gendreau pulled St. John’s within 38-31 with 6½ minutes left.
Rahshan La Mons rushed for 176 yards and three TDs for the River Hawks.
Bethel 24, Wartburg 14: Cooper Drews passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns and the Royals (11-2) intercepted three passes, including a 59-yard return for a score from Matt Jung in the fourth quarter, to outlast the Knights (10-2) in Waverly, Iowa.
Drews’ 7-yard TD pass to Aaron Ellingson in the first quarter and 14-yard TD pass to Joey Kidder with 24 seconds remaining in the second helped Bethel open a 17-7 halftime lead.
Wartburg pulled within 17-14 in the third quarter on Riley Richards’ 25-yard TD pass to Jagger Schmitt.
Later in the quarter, the Knights stopped the Royals on fourth-and-3 at midfield and took over at their own 49-yard line.
Wartburg started the fourth quarter at the Bethel 46-yard line. On the first play of the quarter, Jung intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown and PAT gave the Royals a 24-14 lead.
The Knights had three other possessions in the fourth quarter. They ended in a punt, a missed field goal and an interception.
Isaac Call’s interception with 1:24 to play clinched the victory for Royals.
I-AA
South Dakota State 35, Montana 18: The two-time defending FCS champion Jackrabbits (11-2) advanced to the quarterfinals with a victory over the Grizzlies (9-5) in Brookings, S.D.
Mark Gronowski passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two TDs as the Jackrabbits built a 35-3 lead.
