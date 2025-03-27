The Falcons led DIII in scoring this season with 178 goals (6.1 per game) and have four of the nine DIII players who scored at least 20 goals this season. Bailey Olson, a senior from Willmar, has 26 goals (second in DIII) and Megan Goodreau, a junior from Centennial, has 23 goals. Katherine Bell, a junior from St. Cloud, and Madison Kadrlik, a sophomore from Farmington, have each contributed 21 goals.