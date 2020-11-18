Draft info
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Where: ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios will host virtually.
Timberwolves picks: Two in the first round (first and 17th overall) and one in the second (33rd).
Full draft order
1. Timberwolves
2. Golden State
3. Charlotte
4. Chicago
5. Cleveland
6. Atlanta
7. Detroit
8. New York
9. Washington
10. Phoenix
11. San Antonio
12. Sacramento
13. New Orleans
14. Boston (from Grizzlies)
15. Orlando
16. Portland (reportedly traded to Houston)
17. Timberwolves (from Nets)
18. Dallas
19. Brooklyn (from 76ers)
20. Miami
21. Philadelphia (from Thunder)
22. Denver (from Rockets)
23. Utah
24. Milwaukee (from Pacers, reportedly traded to Pelicans)
25. Oklahoma City (from Nuggets)
26. Boston
27. New York (from Clippers)
28. L.A. Lakers (reportedly traded to Thunder)
29. Toronto
30. Boston (from Bucks)
SECOND ROUND
31. Dallas (from Warriors)
32. Charlotte (from Cavaliers)
33. Timberwolves
34. Philadelphia (from Hawks)
35. Sacramento (from Pistons)
36. Philadelphia (from Knicks)
37. Washington (from Bulls)
38. New York (from Hornets)
39. New Orleans (from Wizards)
40. Memphis (from Suns)
41. San Antonio
42. New Orleans
43. Sacramento
44. Chicago (from Grizzlies)
45. Orlando
46. Portland
47. Boston (from Nets)
48. Golden State (from Mavericks)
49. Philadelphia
50. Atlanta (from Heat)
51. Golden State (from Jazz)
52. Sacramento (from Rockets)
53. Oklahoma City
54. Indiana
55. Brooklyn (from Nuggets)
56. Charlotte (from Celtics)
57. L.A. Clippers
58. Philadelphia (from Lakers)
59. Toronto
60. Milwaukee