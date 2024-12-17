NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 teams, 3 games, 1 night

''Obviously, with the elephant in the room being us competing, them trying to shake things up is expected and makes sense,'' said Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a likely All-Star selection this season for the third time. "At the end of the day, it's going to come down to whether the players want to go at it, and I would love to see that. Love to be a part of that for sure, and hopefully it happens.''