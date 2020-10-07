More than 2,000 acres of land and six wilderness lakes deep in the heart of Superior National Forest will soon be forever protected.

Mike Freed, a retired forestry professor, sold the land this week to the Nature Conservancy, which plans to keep it wild as a corridor and refuge for animals, trees and other wildlife. The land — one of the last major pockets of privately owned land near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area — offers hundreds of acres of untouched bogs and fens, old growth pines and miles of trout streams.

"On the shorelines you can still see the rare bog plants and golden tamarack trees with that quite muted golden orange of the larch needles in the fall," Freed said. "It's beautiful."

Freed, who spent his career teaching forestry at Oregon State University, the University of Arkansas and George Mason University, bought the land in the 1990s to save it from development. He grew up in Minnesota and spent months hiking the Appalachian Trail after he retired. At the northern end of the trail in Maine, he was struck by a dedication plaque, which read that while monuments decay and buildings crumble that mountain would forever be a gift to the people of Maine.

"The heart and soul of Minnesota isn't a mountain, it's the wild and quiet lakes of the northern forest," Freed said. "These lakes will forever remain a gift to the people of Minnesota."

The Nature Conservancy particularly wanted the land because it is surrounded by the large swaths of protected woods of the National Forest.

Mike Freed sold 2,100 acres of wilderness in Superior National Forest to the Nature Conservancy. Photo by Jason Whalen | Fauna Creative

It ensures that the forest won't fragment, or be divided up in a way that would cut off moose, elk, wolves or any other animals from needed habitat, said Meredith Cornett, director of conservation science for the Nature Conservancy.

"When we think about how much species move, we really need to make sure these connectors are in place so that movement is even possible, otherwise we risk losing some of them," Cornett said.

The land, which is divided up into dozens of parcels about 15 miles west of Tofte, will be open to the public for hiking and fishing. Some off-road trails already run through it that will remain open, said Chris Anderson, Nature Conservancy spokesman.

The goal is for hikers inside the National Forest not to know when the public land ends and the conservancy's new land begins, he said.