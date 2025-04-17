Native artist Mary Sully gets her due at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Yankton Dakota artist Mary Sully opened a solo exhibition at the Met Museum in New York last summer, and right now she has a solo exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Not bad for a reclusive artist who died in relative obscurity more than 60 years ago.
Harvard professor Philip Deloria, who is also her great-nephew, brought her work back, but it wasn’t an easy road.
“I went to my curator friends and I was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got my half-crazy great-aunt’s box of stuff from the basement,’” Deloria said.
No one was interested. But Deloria became fascinated by his great-aunt’s “personality prints.” These abstract vertical-style triptychs had designs inspired by her Dakota heritage and other Native tribes, as well as popular culture from the 1920s and 1940s and observations of New York City. He kept researching, writing and talking about it.
In 2019, the University of Washington Press published Deloria’s book “Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract,“ and her work was included in the groundbreaking Native women’s art exhibition “Hearts of Our People” at Mia.
Now, she’s got her own show at Mia, on Dakota land.
“Mary Sully: Native Modern” features 18 of her “personality prints,” drawings, memorabilia, photographs and even a beaded stole and Bible cover ― Sully belonged to the Sioux Episcopal Church.
The show offers some surprises, too, like a looped clip of the cameo Mary Sully had in the 1944 Paramount Pictures film series “Unusual Occupations.” It identifies her as artist Mary Sully, exotifies her, and wrongly gives her tribal affiliation as the Zuni tribe of New Mexico.