These new Minneapolis College grads hope to lead the way for more Native American nurses

Minneapolis College hosted a “pinning ceremony” for its nursing program graduates recently — a ritual that confirmed their commitment to the profession.
It included a circle of Native American drummers performing an honor song to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of four graduating class members, all Native American women who plan to become nurses.
“Natives are so underrepresented in nursing, and so having four in our class is such a huge deal,” said Shaneesa Scheckel, one of the four graduates and an Oglala Lakota tribe member. “It gave us a sense of family and comfort.”
Minneapolis College officials and the women themselves also believe seeing their success will draw other Native Americans into the nursing profession over time as the four nurses become role models for future generations.
According to American Nurse Journal, Native Americans, including Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, made up less than 1% of nurses in the United States in 2022. According to the U.S. Census, Native Americans made up about 3% of the country’s population that same year, but that count doesn’t include Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders.
The women are among 37 future nurses, who officially graduated from the college Monday afternoon with an Associate of Arts degree. They must still pass a national licensure exam to be employed as nurses.
“Even though four sounds like a small number, it’s the beginning of increasing the number of Native American students who enter a nursing program, because representation does matter,” said Sharon Pierce, president of Minneapolis College. “We thought, ‘This is fantastic. This is significant.‘”
Three of the women discovered each other when they began the nursing program two years ago; Nicole Poitra, from the Turtle Mountain Band of Ojibwe of Belcourt, North Dakota, met them just last semester.