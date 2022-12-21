Friends and teammates since youth football, Minnetonka's Dakota Egert and Jack Liwienski sat next to each other at a table set up outside the school's athletic office early Wednesday morning, preparing to sign their collegiate national letters of intent.

Their families, including well-known fathers Chris Liwienski, a former Vikings offensive lineman, and Chris Egert, a KSTP Ch. 5 morning anchor, sat in chairs set up for the 7:30 a.m ceremony on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period for Division I football, smiling broadly.

Jack Liwienski, a 6-5, 270-pound center, will play for perennial FCS title contender North Dakota State while Egert, 6-6 and 255 and intending to add about 45 pounds, is headed to St. Thomas.

The focus was on the future, but all involved found themselves reminiscing about their football pasts. Both dads coached their sons in youth football and now stood by, proudly watching them prepare to take the next step in their athletic careers.

"There was so much windshield time, in cars, talking about football," Chris Egert said. "You get to this point, you can't help thinking about how they got there."

The first thing Dakota Egert recalled about his dad's coaching days was his voice. "He was loud. That was his main coaching style," he said through a wry smile. "I loved how he coached us. He was super into it, even at a young age. I think that's super cool, because he was just as into is as he is now."

Chris Egert played basketball in high school in South Dakota and in college at Huron University. Becoming a college athlete like his dad was important to Dakota.

"I love that a lot," Dakota said. "It's super important, to follow up my dad. He's my biggest mentor."

Because his father was an offensive lineman in the NFL, Jack Liwienski said being a football player was never in question growing up. Father and son spent plenty of time working out in the Liwienski basement and talking football.

It was his junior year, Jack said, that he was finally able to get the best of Dad in friendly competitions.

"Obviously, he was stronger early, but by my junior year it was like, 'Oh, I'm stronger than you in this, this and this.' He still might have me in the bench [press], but in a lot of other stuff, and just like wrestling about the house, I could get him," Jack said.

He said there were times when he wasn't sure he was going to be an offensive lineman like Dad.

"I had people talk to me about being a linebacker, or even fullback, and stuff like that, but in the end I kind of found a home at center," he said.

"You don't have to be tallest guy to play center, but you have to be smart, that's for sure. I always knew, because of my dad, I wanted to play college football."