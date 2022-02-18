Minnesota native and National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul M. Nakasone discussed national cyberdefense strategies and the importance of cultivating a new generation of cybersecurity experts in a rare speech in St. Paul on Thursday.

Nakasone highlighted the importance of growing a cybersecurity workforce in the face of constant attacks from scammers and foreign powers during the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. Nakasone, who is a native of White Bear Lake and graduated from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn., was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2018 to lead several security organizations including the NSA, U.S. Cyber Command and Central Security Service — all part of the U.S. Department of Defense.

In other words, the four-star general commands the country's most powerful surveillance agency and is also in charge of defending the U.S. from cyberattacks and of launching cyberattacks against the country's enemies.

Nakasone was invited as a keynote speaker by Chamber President and CEO B Kyle. The two were in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps together in college. Gov. Tim Walz made an appearance to introduce the general to a packed room at St. Paul RiverCentre.

"We face a wide range of adversaries in today's world, particularly in cyberspace, those who are looking to steal our intellectual property, trade secrets and other highly valuable information to get ahead and put us at a disadvantage," Nakasone said.

Nakasone explained how the defense cybersecurity agencies kept the 2020 election safe from tampering and how his blended leadership roles at Cyber Command and the NSA brought together the country's best to "degrade our adversaries' efforts to undermine our democratic processes."

His work at the NSA also ensured that no one was able to tamper with research data related to the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

In the scope of national security, Minnesota is particularly prone to cyberattacks because of its roots as a defense industrial base, according to Nakasone.

In the latter part of 2021, attacks have increased towards small businesses and nearly half in the U.S. were targeted last year, he said.

But solutions to protect businesses and personal information lie with the next generation.

The United States' top cybersecurity agencies have teamed up with secondary learning institutions such as Alexandria Technical and Community College to teach students about careers in cybersecurity. There are also six higher-learning institutions in the state designated as National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity, Nakasone said.

"We all must think differently about cyberspace and the strategic environment going forward," he said. "That is, we must consider it a national security priority and develop that talent we need to address the threats in this strategic environment."

For personal computer security, the general recommends using two-factor authentication, a password manager and being aware of where outside e-mails or texts are coming from before communicating.

"All of these things provide a greater resiliency for you as a user," Nakasone said. Before and after his speech, the audience stood and applauded.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," Kyle said.