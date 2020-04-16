• The Forest Service has created a hotline and an e-mail address for questions about the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and permits: 218-626-4395 or SM.FS.R9_SNF_BWCAW@usda.gov
• Superior National Forest campgrounds and group sites are closed. Restroom facilities at recreation sites are closed
• Ranger offices are closed but reachable by phone during weekday hours.
• The Forest Service said roads, trails, dispersed campsites, boat landings and launches may be open but without restroom facilities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
G League becoming prep stars' alternative to college basketball
Jalen Green's unprecedented move to bypass college, one that could pay him more than half a million dollars, could have ripple effects on the future of basketball recruits nationally — and maybe in Minnesota.
Gophers
Guard D.J. Carton transferring from Ohio State to Marquette
Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette.
Vikings
Former Vikings center Birk takes on new challenge: Engage fans
Matt Birk has been named Commissioner of an advertising technology startup that's created a mobile game app it believes will keep fans engaged throughout games shown either live or on replay.
Vikings
See them all: NFL draft position previews
Our pro football writers are getting ready for the NFl draft with a position-by-position preview of the best players available, and a look at the Vikings' needs.
Lynx
To the point: Lynx could buck need, select forward at No. 6 in WNBA draft
Other than Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu — the consensus No. 1 player — it appears Cheryl Reeve doesn't believe there is another can't-miss point guard. So the Lynx could be eyeing a different position.