• The Forest Service has created a hotline and an e-mail address for questions about the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and permits: 218-626-4395 or SM.FS.R9_SNF_BWCAW@usda.gov

• Superior National Forest campgrounds and group sites are closed. Restroom facilities at recreation sites are closed

• Ranger offices are closed but reachable by phone during weekday hours.

• The Forest Service said roads, trails, dispersed campsites, boat landings and launches may be open but without restroom facilities.