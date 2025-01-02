Natalie Mlynkova’s hat trick leads Gophers women’s hockey to victory over Bemidji State

Natalie Mlynkova had three goals and assist as the Gophers women’s hockey team pulled away for a 4-1 nonconference victory over Bemidji State on Wednesday in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
The victory was the 10th in the past 11 games for the third-ranked Gophers (14-4-1), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 7.
The teams were tied 1-1 in the third period before Ella Huber broke the tie – on assists by Mlnkova and Maggie Nicholson – with 14 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
Mlynkova made it 3-1 on assist by Sydney Morrow with 6½ minutes remaining. Mlynkova, a grad transfer who played four seasons at the University of Vermont, completed her first hat trick of the season with an empty net goal – her 10th goal of the season – with 26 seconds remaining.
The Beavers (3-15-1) took a 1-0 lead 68 seconds into the game on a goal by Kate Johnson, a sophomore from Warroad. Mlynkova tied the game 1-1 with 5:51 seconds remaining in the first period.
The Gophers outshot the Beavers, 14-6, in the scoreless second period. The Gophers defeated Bemidji State 2-1 and 4-1 on Nov. 1-2 in Bemidji.
The Gophers will play host to the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena on Friday and Saturday. The Gophers will play Brown on Friday and Penn State on Saturday. Bemidji State will play Penn State on Friday and Brown on Saturday.
