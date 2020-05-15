Following more than two months of rest, those remote-control muscles are due for a workout. Here’s your first chance.

We’re not back in full quite yet; hasty speculation, reruns and documentaries will still dominate the sports airwaves for the time being. But beginning Saturday morning we have real live action returning to our screens at least part-time.

Sports during the pandemic: The latest updates

There will be no fans and likely few frills. But it’s competition, live in our living rooms from an appropriate distance away.

Happy viewing. Here’s the lineup:

Saturday

SOCCER

(German professional Bundesliga matches)

Dortmund vs. Schalke, 8:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Leipzig vs. Freiburg, 8:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 2

Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m. (Fox Soccer Plus)

Frankfurt vs. Monchengladbach, 11:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)

BULL RIDING

PBR Lucas Oil Invitational, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

UFC

Ten-bout card begins with prelims at 5 p.m. and the main events at 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday

SOCCER

(German professional Bundesliga matches)

Cologne vs. Mainz, 8:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich, 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)



GOLF

Charity skins game, Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, 1 p.m. (Ch. 11; NBC Sports Network; Golf Channel)

BULL RIDING

PBR Lucas Oil Invitational, 1 p.m. (Ch. 4)



NASCAR

Darlington 400, 2:30 p.m. (Ch. 9)