Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Scene at the fair
My type of fair
The signs are all around you, but how well do you know your State Fair typography? Try to figure out where these letters are found.
By
Mike Rice
Star Tribune
September 3, 2022 — 8:05am
A
is for apples, all grown in our state.
B
is for Blue Barn, great food on your plate.
C
is for cookies, buckets to eat.
D
is for doughnuts — they’re mini and sweet.
E
is for elephant, the sugary kind.
F
is for fries, more salt — we don’t mind.
G
is for grandstand, big acts they can boast.
H
is for haunted, with monsters and ghosts.
I
is for info, with answers you’ll hear.
J
is for John, with last name of Deere.
K
is for KSTP, broadcasting live on the air.
L
is for lodge, beer with music found there.
M
is for midway, games for young and for old.
N
is for nut — our favorites are rolled.
O
is for onion, one ring to rule all.
P
is for Pronto, the pup that stands tall.
Q
is for quilt, blankets clever hands make.
R
is for reptile, did you see that huge snake?
S
is for Skyride, swinging high up above.
T
is for tickets, for the rides that you love.
U
is for union, the best farm food you’ve tried.
V
is for veggie, but only deep-fried.
W
is for women, stuck in lines at the fair.
X
is for eXit — a cheat, if you care.
Y
is for Ye, which precedes the Old Mill.
Z
is for Zipper, a spin and a thrill.
mike.rice@startribune.com
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.