Festival: Muskie Expo begins

The 29th George's Minnesota Muskie Expo (mnmuskieexpo.com) will be held in conjunction with the new Minnesota Anglers Boat Show at Warner Coliseum Friday through Sunday on the State Fairgrounds. Hours are 2-8:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10 daily, or $17 for a three-day pass. Kids 12 and younger, free. Parking also is free.

Also: The Northwest Sportshow (northwestsportshow.com) follows next week, March 10-13, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Webinar: Help the Superior Hiking Trail

Carlton Peak, Superior Hiking Trail

The Superior Hiking Trail Association, the nonprofit that supports and maintains the 300-plus-mile path along the North Shore, has a webinar for current volunteers and interested newcomers at 7 p.m. March 15. Association staff members will focus on upcoming projects and also discuss ways to volunteer. Questions? Contact volunteer and education coordinator Barbara Budd at bbudd@superiorhiking.org or go online to superiorhiking.org.

Outing: Family snowshoe hike

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park in Onamia, Minn., has a program combining a lesson in wildlife winter survival and learning about it by snowshoe (1 p.m. Saturday). Snowshoes are provided for ages 4 and older. The program is limited to 20 people. E-mail the naturalist at erin.fallon@state.mn.us or call 320-532-3269 to register before 11 a.m. Saturday. More details at the park's events calendar. Search dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks.