Music Review: Charli XCX's 'Brat and it's completely different but also still brat' remixes, ranked

In the original ''Sympathy is a knife,'' Charli XCX allows self-doubt room to breathe. Is she famous? Is she successful? Why does it seem like more commercial artists look down on her? Do they, or is that projection? On this version, Charli, a longtime Ariana Grande fan, brings in one of the biggest pop stars for an Imogen Heap-esque recasting of that story: What happens when you reach a certain level, and every part of your life is interrogated by strangers?