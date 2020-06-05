Here is some news you already suspected: the popular Music in the Zoo series at the Minnesota Zoo is canceled this year.

The lineup was never announced for the 27th annual outdoor concert series, though promoters Sue McLean & Associates had booked many shows. Typically, most of the lineup is announced in April.

Today, SMA officially said no go. “The health crisis of COVID-19 has unfortunately rendered this impossible at this time,” a statement read in part. SMA also acknowledged the unrest over justice taking place in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

SMA had sent similar information earlier this week to ticketholders from previous seasons.

The Minnesota Zoo has been closed since March 14 due to the pandemic.