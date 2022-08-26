It's official: Dodge is ending production of the Challenger and Charger in their current form in December 2023 ahead of the launch of its all-electric muscle car in 2024.

To help customers who want one of the gas-powered vehicles with a "Last Call" plaque, in October Stellantis NV's performance brand will post the details on its website of where vehicles will be allocated for the final year of production and how many each dealer will receive through the rest of the run.

The inventory of unsold vehicles will be updated weekly, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said. Pricing for the 2023 model year has yet to be revealed.

As a final sendoff, in the coming weeks Dodge will reveal seven 2023 special-edition muscle car models that will go to top dealerships, Kuniskis said. The performance brand also is bringing back the Durango Hellcat for 2023, introducing a slew of new Direct Connection parts and has partnered with a customization shop for customers to get a convertible Challenger.

The automaker is focusing on "how much more we can jam into and get out of our current cars before they go out of production," Kuniskis said. "We want to make sure we're celebrating these cars properly."

Six of the special-edition vehicles for the outgoing muscle cars will pay homage to Dodge vehicles from the past. The seventh will be a vehicle unveiled in November in Las Vegas. That model's license plate, "1FAST29," is a hint of what's coming, Kuniskis said.

"That one is making history," he said. "And that one is the one that is going to make Brampton really proud," he added, referring to the plant in Ontario where the Challenger and Charger are built.

Customers won't be able to order these versions. Dodge will produce the vehicles and provide them to dealers as additional inventory, which also will be updated on Dodge's website.

Tracking the details of inventory and builds is part of an effort to be transparent, Kuniskis said. "That way every customer knows, 'I know where to go to get a car. I know where to go to get an order.' You're going to have to go fast, because we're going to count down. This guy [dealer] is going to have 15, then he's going to have 10, then he's going to have zero."

The effort comes amid a series of supply-chain disruptions in the auto industry, particularly a shortage of semiconductors, that could last into 2024. Dodge said it has confidence in its microchip supply to deliver the vehicles it says it will allocate to its dealers.

A billion horsepower

The Brampton Assembly Plant outside of Toronto has built more than 3 million Challengers and Chargers since 2005, totaling around 1 billion horsepower, according to the company. Last year, the Challenger was the top-selling muscle car in the United States.

"I'm surprised they lasted this long," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal e-mobility analyst at market research firm Guidehouse Inc. "Dodge has done a remarkable job of keeping them fresh and appealing."

Dodge's effort is a careful sendoff that isn't seen in the industry often, said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst for S&P Global Mobility: "When a vehicle goes out of production, it's usually because it's no longer popular. It's something you don't want to celebrate.

"In this case, change is happening, and the brand is going in a different direction. You have a storied muscle car that has enthusiasts, people passionate about it."

The 2023 lineup also includes the 717-horsepower two-door Challenger and four-door Charger SRT Jailbreak models as well as the return of the Durango SRT Hellcat. Dodge previously offered the V8-powered, 710-horsepower SUV with limited production for model year 2021. The automaker will bring back the offering by popular demand starting in September.

Dodge also has partnered with Drop Top Customs to offer a Challenger convertible for $25,999. The company will ship the vehicle to the Florida-based customization shop and work with dealers to deliver it to buyers. The company has started taking orders.

For those more interested in building their own drag car, Dodge also will offer an $89,999 Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Rolling Chassis without an engine or transmission through its Direct Connection program. Customers also can buy a Challenger body kit for $7,995.

For 2023, Dodge also is making available heritage exterior colors B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, as well as the modern Destroyer Grey.