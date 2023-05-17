A man accused of murder who caused a deadly collision while fleeing police at more than 90 mph in Brooklyn Center last summer has agreed to plead guilty and spend many years in prison.

Hakeem W. Muhammad, 29, of Minneapolis, admitted in Hennepin County District Court to two felony counts, causing a death and inflicting great bodily harm while fleeing police, in connection with the collision on July 15 at N. 53rd and Humboldt avenues that killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured her teenage sister in the other vehicle.

The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for Muhammad to receive a sentence of 22¾ years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he is expected to serve nearly 14½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

The girl who died, Blessings U McLaurin Grey, was among five family members in the vehicle that Muhammad hit. Her sister, Lanayshona Bell-King, who was 15 at the time, suffered a serious brain injury, internal bleeding and a bruised liver, law enforcement disclosed.

A relative, Imari Saulter, wrote on a verified GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family members that they "had just left the water park and [were] on their way home" when the crash occurred.

According to prosecutors:

Police located Muhammad, who had a warrant out for his arrest on a murder charge, at about 4:20 p.m. in a gas station parking lot on N. 57th Avenue just east of Hwy. 100. Two uniformed officers, guns drawn, approached his SUV and demanded to see his hands. Instead, Muhammad, driving after his license had been revoked, sped away.

The officers returned to their squad, activated their lights and siren, and were joined by several squads in pursuit on eastbound 57th. Early on, Muhammad topped 60 mph, ran a red light and blew through two stop signs until turning south onto N. Lyndale Avenue. He then turned onto westbound N. 53rd Avenue at speeds of nearly 80 mph and crossed the median onto the wrong side of the road as vehicles steered clear.

By the time he neared Humboldt Avenue, Muhammad was traveling 94 mph. "Without stopping at the posted stop sign, [Muhammad] crashed into [a] Ford Edge, causing it to flip over," the charges read.

Officers got the 6-year-old girl out from the backseat through a window. Emergency responders took her to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she was declared dead.

On July 11, Muhammad was charged with second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession in the fatal shooting of Devan Dampier on April 7, 2022, in north Minneapolis.

Police found a wounded Dampier, of Minneapolis, on the ground in the 1100 block of N. 21st Avenue, about a block north of West Broadway. He soon died at North Memorial. Muhammad was upset with Dampier for accusing him of being a snitch, according to the charges.

Muhammad, who is back in court for the murder charge on June 14, has a criminal history that also includes two convictions for first-degree robbery.