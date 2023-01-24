A 34-year-old woman has received a sentence of more than 10 years for driving onto a south Minneapolis sidewalk and fatally running over her former boyfriend.

Deandra C. Sharber, of Crystal, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death early Saturday of Donald T. Davis, 39, of Minneapolis.

With credit for time in custody since her arrest, Sharber can expect to serve roughly 6⅔ years in prison and the balance of her 10⅔-year term on supervised release.

According to the complaint:

Officers arriving at E. 17th Street and S. 1st Avenue about 3:20 a.m. Saturday saw an SUV on the sidewalk with Davis down next to the vehicle. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead about 45 minutes later.

Sharber, standing next to the SUV, "told responding officers that she had 'pulled up on'" the former boyfriend to confront him about possession of a vehicle. Under further questioning by police, she said she recently loaned him a car and "had a disagreement about when he would return it."

Sharber said she saw him walking on the sidewalk, followed him and, at one point, went the wrong way on a one-way street in pursuit before running him over.