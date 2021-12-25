A pileup of about 50 vehicles was reported Saturday afternoon along Interstate-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls northwest of the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

No fatalities or life-threatening injuries resulted in the multi-vehicle crash, State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow reported on Twitter. But I-94 eastbound at Exit 77 near Ashby was temporarily closed as of 1 p.m.

About 50 vehicles were initially reported in the pile-up amid snowy conditions, including several semi tractor-trailers, Grabow said.

The State Patrol said it will release more details of the accident later.