Slick conditions might have played a role in a multi-vehicle crash that has both directions of Hwy. 169 closed in Brooklyn Park.

Several vehicles were involved in the wreck on Hwy. 169 near the Interstate 94 overpass, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Regional Traffic Management Center said.

Ambulances arrived on the scene shortly after the crash, which occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Several injuries were reported, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Camera images from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show six vehicles blocking traffic lanes. Another camera shows three cars in a crumpled heap that landed in the center median just north of the I-94/Hwy. 169 interchange.

A backup formed behind the wreck on Hwy. 169 in both directions. Motorists were being diverted onto I-94.

The highway will be closed "for a significant amount of time," Brooklyn Park police said.

In a different crash, the southbound lanes of Hwy. 169 were briefly closed around 6:30 a.m. at Plymouth Avenue in Golden Valley. The lanes have reopened.

Spinouts and crashes also were occurring across the metro after light snow fell overnight and temperatures dropped to near the freezing mark.

