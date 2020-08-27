‘MTV Movie Awards 2020’

This annual party has always been more about the performances than who goes home with moon-man trophies. That’s never been truer than this year with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and the Weeknd setting up shop in various outdoor locations throughout New York City without screaming fans to cheer them on. Among those keeping a keen eye on the high-profile experiment will be producers for the Emmys and the Tonys, who are planning virtual ceremonies later this year. 7 p.m. Sunday, MTV and WUCW, Ch. 23

‘Women Make Film’

For those craving an in-depth lesson in moviemaking, class is in session. This 14-hour series covers everything from framing to character development with an itinerary made up exclusively of clips from films directed by women. Tilda Swinton, who narrates the first four episodes, is a rather dry professor, but the vivid excerpts of international movies will make you eager to see them in their entirety. Good thing TCM is making that possible, with a slate of related features following each episode’s premiere. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, TCM

‘Umbrella Academy’

The newly released second season of the time-traveling fantasy/sci-fi series — based on the hit graphic novels by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way — adds the JFK assassination and a few interesting history lessons to the mix along with a lot of nail-­biting suspense and action. The supernatural siblings at the center of it all, including Ellen Page’s Vanya, have also turned more complex and colorful. It’s one series that teens and tweens waiting for “Stranger Things” to return can enjoy watching with their “Dr. Who”-raised parents. Netflix

‘Mr. Soul!’

On any given evening you’d see singers like Stevie Wonder or Gladys Knight sharing the space with an author — Toni Morrison, maybe, or James Baldwin. There might be a political figure (Louis Farrakhan, Jesse Jackson) or a jazz great (Horace Silver, Pharoah Sanders). Or you’d get a night of poetry, read by Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis. What they all had in common was a singular reflection of Black culture — and a spotlight via the revolutionary public-TV series “Soul!” A new documentary recalls the show’s heady days, from 1968 to ’73, and its daring host, Ellis Haizlip. It begins streaming on demand this weekend via movie theater sites, including the MSP Film Society, which is also hosting an online discussion at 7 p.m. Monday with Haizlip’s daughter Melissa, the film’s director. mspfilm.org

‘Roger Waters: Us & Them’

After postponing his ambitious 2020 tour plans, the Pink Floyd co-founder is helping tide fans over with this beautifully shot concert film from his last tour, which came to St. Paul in 2018. It features a wide range of material, including a great montage from 1977’s “Animals” album, along with a visual and lyrical theme supporting refugees. Cast members include the women of Lucius as backup singers, ex-Twin Citian Joey Waronker on drums and Donald Trump as ... well, Floyd fans can probably guess. AppleTV and Amazon

‘Kedi’

Stray cats run Istanbul, charming the city’s citizens and international visitors alike. Ceyda Torun’s 2016 documentary “Kedi” (“cat” in Turkish) follows the lives of seven felines: Sarı, Duman, Bengü, Aslan Parçası, Gamsız, Psikopat and Deniz. Each has its own strong personality, stamping ground and cat frenemies. Some of the film’s human characters — who are more like props to the cats’ world — believe that cats are messengers to God. Respected and revered, the cats are cared for and loved, and in turn love their human friends. Watch them run the show in this 80-minute documentary. YouTube

‘Chef’s Table: BBQ’

Tootsie Tomanetz may be the most unlikely — and charismatic — pitmaster in the world. The 85-year-old school custodian is honored in the first episode of this mouthwatering new series. The pandemic makes it hard to hotfoot it down to Texas to sample Tomanetz’s work at Snow’s BBQ, but watching her bask in adoration is almost as delicious. Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

‘En Español’

Even though Mavericks leader Raul Malo grew up in a Spanish-speaking house in Miami, the first-generation Cuban-American vocalist wasn’t confident enough to write all the lyrics for his band’s first-ever Spanish language album. So he turned to some Cuban friends to help with the words, and his veteran Mavericks mates helped with the eclectic but Latin-tinged music. Sounding more deeply emotional than the Mavericks’ English material, this record is a vibrant, irresistible mix of dance, romance, rock and other tunes, including the Julio Iglesias classic “Me Olvide de Vivir,” a favorite of Malo’s late grandfather. Spotify, iTunes, other streaming services

‘Saving Mr. Banks’

It might not be possible to make a more Disneyish Disney movie than this wry heartwarmer. Tom Hanks lends his warm intelligence to Walt Disney but the real star is Emma Thompson, in what she has described as her best role. She’s P.L. Travers, who is reluctant to allow Disney to film her novel “Mary Poppins” because, as flashbacks reveal, the story is so deeply personal to her. Disney+

‘Oral History of “The Office” ’

Brian Baumgartner must not have burned any bridges when he wrapped up his time as sweet simpleton Kevin Malone on the legendary sitcom. For his engaging podcast on the evolution of the show, the former Minnesotan was able to recruit just about all his former castmates, including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer and Guthrie vet Rainn Wilson. There’s been a lot of recent retrospectives on the NBC show, including the book, “The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s” and a podcast, “Office Ladies.” But Baumgartner’s series, which will eventually clock in at nearly 12 hours, may be the best of the bunch. Spotify