MSP baggage handler assaulted on light rail while riding between terminals to work

A United Airlines baggage handler who was assaulted without warning while riding the Blue Line between terminals at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said he felt lucky he wasn’t hurt worse.
Attack reignites union call for closer airline employee parking at the airport.
Kirk Lemieux, a 23-year United employee, said he was looking at his phone at 10 a.m. Friday while riding from Terminal 2, where he had parked his car, to his job at Terminal 1, when a man suddenly got up and slugged him in the face with his fist.
As he was seeing stars, Lemieux said the man turned back to him and yelled not to mess with him, using an expletive, before grabbing Lemieux’s cell phone from his hand, slamming it to the floor of the train and then dashing out the door. Lemieux said he had no idea who the man was.
“It happened so fast, I didn’t have time to react,” Lemieux said, in an interview Saturday. “I couldn’t see out of my left eye for a few moments. ... I was scared because I had no idea what the guy was going to do next.”
A co-worker of Lemieux’s who was on the train followed the suspect and up an escalator into the airport, where the man was arrested by MSP police.
After Lemieux was treated for his injuries, he identified the suspect. Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said the agency is investigating the incident.
Rick Paulson, a United customer service lead who sits on the executive committee of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1833, renewed the union’s longstanding call to the Metropolitan Airports Commission to let employees for United, American and Spirit airlines park in the Silver Ramp at Terminal 1, which he said is often empty.
Instead, Paulson said, the workers have to park at Terminal 2 and take the train to Terminal 1 — often causing them to arrive late for work, and subjecting them to risky behavior in the train. Employees for other airlines and the Transportation Security Administration park at Terminal 1, he said.
“It’s been getting better,” he said, such as when Metro Transit ambassadors ride the train to address violations, “But now we have an actual incident. We can’t be armed, there’s really no way to protect us, and there’s space at Terminal 1 for employees.”
In a statement on Sunday, the MAC called the safety of airport employees a “top priority” and said the presence of airport police officers, who assist Metro Transit, has increased on the light rail in recent years.
“We will continue our conversations with Metro Transit about how we can support their work to ensure rider safety,” the statement said.
Lemieux, whose eye was swollen shut from the assault, won’t be able to work for a few days. When he returns, he said, he won’t have any choice but to take the train again.
“I really hope they can come up with some kind of alternative” to the train, he said. “I’m very, very nervous and uncomfortable about taking the light rail. I’m going to be on the alert all the time when I’m on it now.”
