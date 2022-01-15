Teamsters union members who plow snow and maintain grounds at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have filed notice to go on strike.

The members who work at the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) could strike as soon as 10 days after a "cooling-off period" concludes next week, according to a news release from Teamsters Local 320. Teamsters and the MAC will return to mediate after that time "in a final attempt to hammer out the deal."

Members spent time this week working on picket signs for the possible strike, according to the release.

"It's our hope that we can reach a deal in mediation," said Sami Gabriel, Teamsters 320 president in the release. "Nobody wants a strike, but the significant disparities that exist between union employees at the MAC cannot continue to compound."

Gabriel could not be reached for further comment on Friday.

Previously the union said it was "demanding equity" with other unionized employees who work for the MAC, which oversees MSP and six other airports in the metro.

Teamsters voted last month by a 95% margin in favor of a strike. If the two sides reach a deal, a strike would not occur.

MAC Board Chair Rick King denounced the intent for strike and said he was disappointed 94 snowplow drivers "appear willing to disrupt the air transportation system rather than reach a reasonable settlement at the bargaining table," in a news release.

King said they are the best paid snowplow drivers in the area.

Pay varies by season, according to the release. In 2019, the median gross pay was $103,280 with 48 employees earning more than $100,000. In 2020, the median gross pay was $89,601 with 18 employees making more than $100,000.

"The Metropolitan Airports Commission remains open to continuing its good-faith efforts to reach a reasonable agreement with Teamsters 320 at the bargaining table, and we hope union representatives will join us in crafting an agreement that works for everyone," he said in the release.

In separate negotiations, MAC leaders reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, who remove snow around aircraft, according to the release.