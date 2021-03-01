Spurred by spring break vacations, March is expected to be the busiest month at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.

Air travel bookings show several days this month likely peaking at more than 28,000 passengers clearing security, said the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP.

The previous daily peak during the pandemic was about 22,000 passengers in late December. Before the pandemic, a busy spring break travel day often resulted in some 35,000 to 40,000 travelers clearing security at MSP.

MAC officials said Monday they expect 338 daily flights on average to depart from the airport this month — about 21 more than in December, which was relatively busy during the pandemic.

But March departures are still projected to be 34% below a year ago, indicating the degree to which the coronavirus continues to suppress air travel.

"While there will be far fewer spring break travelers this year than there were pre-pandemic, the airport will be busy, particularly at peak hours in the early and midmorning and midafternoon," said MAC CEO Brian Ryks, in a statement.

"We've invested heavily in making the air travel journey safer for those who need or choose to travel," Ryks said. "We strongly encourage travelers to support our health safety efforts by wearing their required face coverings, washing their hands regularly, using hand sanitizer, and abiding by social distancing recommendations, especially in check-in and security lines."

The MAC advises air travelers to build more time into their schedules to get to the airport and their gate. Passengers should arrive at MSP at least two hours before a domestic flight and 2½ hours before an international flight.

Last summer, the MAC launched its Travel Confidently program, involving a "robust" cleaning program that added hundreds of hand sanitizer stations and protective barriers at customer contact points. In addition, measures to encourage social distancing have been launched throughout the airport.

MSP's dominant carrier, Delta Air Lines, will increase its check-in capacity at Terminal 1. The airline will open its east curb check-in counters from 6 a.m. to noon beginning March 10. Delta's tram-level ticket counters will also be open periodically.

