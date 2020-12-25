Q: When is the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" coming back on? I think that it is the best cast on TV, even though sometimes they talk so fast that I can't understand them.

A: It will be a while longer. Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino reportedly said some time back that production would begin in January 2021, with preparation for shooting having already begun and actors set for table reads this month. Of course, these uncertain times could throw those plans out the window. But this is what we know for now.

Update on 'JAG' stars

Q: I have been watching old episodes of "JAG" with David James Elliott and "Judging Amy" with Amy Brenneman. I would like to know if those actors starred in any other series.

A: Looking just at roles since those shows ended, Elliott has been in "Close to Home" (2005-07), "Scoundrel" (2010), "GCB" (2012), "Secrets and Lies" (the second season in 2016), "Impulse" (2018-19) and "Spinning Out" in 2020. Brenneman's credits include "Private Practice" (2007-13), "The Leftovers" (2014-17) and "Goliath" in 2019.

Write to brenfelsgmail.com.