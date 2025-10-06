TV and Media

MPR host Angela Davis has breast cancer

By Neal Justin

October 6, 2025 at 9:29PM
Angela Davis hosts her show "MPR News with Angela Davis."
Angela Davis, a talk show host at MPR since 2018, has announced that she has stage 1 breast cancer.

MPR shared the news Monday afternoon on social media. Davis, 57, is taking a leave of absence from the air to focus on her recovery.

“Our colleague Angela Davis is taking a leave of absence after a recent breast cancer diagnosis,” MPR posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you to all who have checked in and shared kind words. Angela is touched by your support as she focuses on her recovery.”

Davis, who is married to MPR President Duchesne Drew, declined to comment further.

In January, the high-profile couple led a listeners’ tour of Cambodia and Vietnam. Davis was scheduled to make a similar trip to Mexico City early next year. The future of that tour is unclear.

Before landing at MPR, Davis worked at WCCO TV and KSTP TV.

The show, which airs from 9-10 a.m. weekdays, will be hosted by various members of the MPR News team until Davis returns.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

