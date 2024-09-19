Minneapolis man given controversial plea deal for deadly carjacking as teen charged with fleeing police

Markey was 39 and working as a paralegal on the day of the crime. Braveheart and Ohsman drew semiautomatic pistols at Markey near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Tyler Street NE. Ohsman ordered Markey out of the vehicle and shot him. Braveheart fired at the vehicle as a bleeding Markey drove off. The teens fled and were arrested after crashing a stolen SUV.