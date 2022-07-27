all cq/kmWhen Minneapolis police Sgt. Andrew Schroeder and his partner confronted a shooting suspect they tracked to an E. Lake Street restaurant two years ago, the man bolted toward the kitchen.

The officers chased after him, tangling in a small bathroom. Schroeder eventually wrestled the 28-year-old armed suspect to the ground, snatching the Glock .45 that had fallen out of his waistband. Forensic testing would later match that firearm to 14 recent crime scenes — including a murder, several gang shootouts and a drive-by shooting on Interstate 94 — making it the "top used gun" in Minneapolis.

Their ability to secure a peaceful resolution that day "exercised consideration for the sanctity of life despite the risk of losing their own," officials said in presenting Schroeder with the Medal of Valor.

Schroeder was among several dozen honorees, both sworn and civilian, who were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty on Wednesday morning at the department's annual awards ceremony in downtown Minneapolis.

The ceremony, long delayed due to COVID, was meant to celebrate officers and detectives for outstanding performance, dedication and acts of heroism that sometimes go unnoticed amid negative media coverage, city officials said. Beaming relatives snapped photos as their loved ones shook hands with Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, Mayor Jacob Frey and MPD's executive leadership team with their new hardware.

The top honor of the day went to First Precinct officers Maiya Cain and Jeremiah Smedsrud, who were co-named 2021 Officer of the Year.

Deputy Chief Erick Fors described the partners as "model officers" who conduct themselves with integrity. The duo is credited with helping nab the man who fired upon a group Minnesota National Guard soldiers deployed to Minneapolis last April, following the police killing of Daunte Wright.

Just four hours after learning details of the shooting during roll call, Cain and Smedsrud spotted a SUV matching the suspect description. They quickly called for backup to perform a felony stop, where officers found two guns and a spent shell casing inside the car. The 28-year-old shooter was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sgt. Robert Illetschko was named Investigator of the Year for his work tackling property crimes, including the arrest of a brass thief, three catalytic converter theft suspects and a stunt driver. Illetschko also cracked the case of a burglar targeting the North Loop, whose arrest led to a noticeable reduction in neighborhood crime.