Movie Review: 'Gladiator II,' with Denzel Washington, goes back into the arena

Mescal, the terrific Irish actor of ''Aftersun'' and ''All of Us Strangers,'' smoothly steps into a blockbuster arena for the first time. ''This one is interesting,'' says Macrinus, eyeing him for the first time. Mescal's Lucius is vengeful — the Roman army kills his warrior wife in the Numidia battle. ''Rage pours out of you like milk,'' Macrinus says, admiringly. The glint of mischief in Mescal's eyes gives Lucius a little more character than your average revenge-seeking gladiator.