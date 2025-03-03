Minnesotans will celebrate its third-graders like they do its fourth-graders after a girl from Naytahwaush advocated for the grade to receives the same recognition as older peers.
Move over, fourth-graders. Today is Third Graders Day, thanks to Minnesota girl
Girl from White Earth Nation asked nicely, and Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Monday a nod to students known for “their natural optimism, curiosity, enthusiasm.”
Third-grader Karen Wadena, who attends Naytahwaush Community Charter School on White Earth Nation, thought it wasn’t fair that fourth-graders had their own National Fourth Graders Day, but not third-graders.
She decided to pen Gov. Tim Walz in a letter to the editor that appeared in the Minnesota Star Tribune in early February.
“I saw how the fourth grade was having fun on their day this year. Some people in other grades were saying it was unfair. Some people were saying it was fair because that is their day. That is what made me think, “Woah, can we have a National Third Graders Day?” Wadena wrote with the help of staffer Desiree Reine.
Wadena said that Reine helped her look up the history of the fourth graders day and discovered two teachers in New Jersey created National Fourth Graders Day.
“I figured I could work with my teachers and create National Third Graders Day. My teachers and I propose March 3 be named National Third Graders Day.”
Walz did just that.
In his proclamation, he said third-grade students are known for “their natural optimism, curiosity, enthusiasm, and ability to embrace new experiences and challenges” and “are at a pivotal stage in their academic journey, demonstrating significant growth in reading, writing, math, and critical thinking skills.”
“Many third grade students are driven by a strong sense of justice and morality and strive for fairness in the classroom and beyond,” he wrote.
In honor and recognition of third-grade students, their achievements, and their impact on the state, Walz wrote in the proclamation that Minnesota encourages everyone to join in celebrating Third Graders Day.
