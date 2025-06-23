Mountaineer, National Geographic photographer who recently moved from Twin Cities dies during climb

A veteran high-altitude mountaineer and accomplished photographer who recently moved from the Twin Cities and two other adventurers have been found dead on one of the world’s most recognizable peaks.
Beto Pinto Toledo, an official with the Association of Mountain Guides of Peru, announced Sunday that searchers located the bodies of Edson Vandeira, 36, formerly of St. Paul, and two fellow climbers, Peruvian mountaineers Efraín Pretel Alonzo, 34, and Jesús Manuel Picón Huerta, 31, on Peru’s Artesonraju Mountain.
The three had been missing since May 29, and an extensive rescue effort in the treacherous terrain was called off after 10 days.
Natalia Mossmann Koch, who lived with Vandeira in St. Paul until their divorce late last year, said Monday that searchers recruited by the families of the other climbers “are trying to the take the bodies off the mountain still. ... They are now in contact with the Peruvian military to get more help, a helicopter is what I have heard.”
Mossmann Koch, who has been closely tracking the search effort and has been in close contact with Vandeira’s family, said the climbers “were hit by blocks of ice” and thrown off their mission.
Even though she no longer is married to Vandeira, Mossmann Koch said that the uncertainty of his fate “has been a lot. … When they stopped the search, I realized that was the end. That’s when my grief began."
At the same time, she continued, “Now we are going to have answers about the accident. That is comforting in a way.”
The trio set out to reach the top of Artesonraju Mountain and did not return as scheduled on June 1, Mossmann Koch said.