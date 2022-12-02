Q: I was told by two repair shops that I needed to replace the original catalytic converter on my 2005 Honda Accord coupe. Neither repair shop would let me take the old cat. The local scrap yard said it belonged to me and I should insist on getting it, but that didn't help. So, you could say there is more than one kind of catalytic converter theft. Why is it OK for the shop to keep the old part that I had paid for?

A: Your parts are yours — anything removed from your vehicle, even the battery. But check the fine print on the repair shop bill and you'll see a core charge. The core charge is like a deposit held for the return of the used part. Core charges are set by suppliers based on the value of the materials in the part or its reusability. Your shop paid a core charge when it ordered the new converter and then got its money back from its supplier by returning your old one. You have the option to pay the core charge and keep the old part or let the shop keep the component and get its core charge money back.

Don't say 'snow tire'

Q: I stopped buying snow tires in 1983 (I think). But recently my wife showed me an article that made me reconsider. My thinking is that most of the roads in the metro area are salted and that snow tires are not necessary. However, my wife takes trips out of the city, which take her on farm roads where there is sometimes blowing and drifting snow. What are your thoughts on snow tires? Should I go back to my pre-1983 habits? (Maybe I could even buy some parachute pants.)

A: I have heard that those baggy bottoms are coming back. But winter tires (don't call them snow tires) never went out of style — especially in the snow belt. You might get by fine with all-season tires except in major snowstorms, but winter tires are beneficial even in lesser amounts of snow. An added benefit is that winter tires help stop the vehicle in a shorter distance than all-season or summer tires, even on dry pavement.

Battery buffer

Q: We're told there is a proper way to charge cellphones to preserve battery longevity (charge when you're at 20%, don't overcharge, etc.) Is the same true of EVs?

A: Yes and no. The batteries' life in electric vehicles would suffer the same fate as cellphone batteries. However, the vehicle's computers prevent charging to 100%, despite what your gauge says. Ditto for running the charge down to zero. In other words, there is a built-in cushion or buffer to preserve battery life.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.