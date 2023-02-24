Q: We have a 2011 Honda Accord where both sun visors droop. I had the dealer repair the driver's side visor (for $120), but within two years, it was drooping again. The dealer said that this is a common problem with this car. Can it be fixed permanently, or do I have to repeat it every couple of years?

A: The only solution to the floppy visor is to replace it. That's probably what the dealer did. If you can buy a new visor, an independent shop or handy do-it-yourselfer can replace it in a few minutes.

Reset tire warning

Q: I have a 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with about 24,000 miles. About three years after we purchased it, a warning message appeared: "Service Tire Mobility Kit." I took my car to the dealer service department, and for $75, they replaced the air canister in the kit. Now, three years later, that message has appeared again. How long can I go without replacing the air canister and how do I turn off or reset that message?

A: New canisters are rated to last four years. It is easy to replace, and the instructions should be in your owner's manual. You reset the warning using the vehicle's info screen settings and scroll until you find "Reset Tire Mobility Kit." Next, select the four-years button and you will get another reminder in four years. The canister is a dealer part.

Parking, part 1

Q: I appreciated your answer to the recent question about backing into a parking spot. When I back in, I get a better idea of my surroundings, other vehicles, shopping carts and pedestrians. And it's easier to go forward when I leave.

A: Thank you, but here's another view.

Part 2

Q: I think your answer about backing into parking spots might be due for an update. I used to religiously look for spots that I could drive through in a double row so that I could just pull out forward. Same for spots up against the building. Now that I drive a car with a backup camera, I have switched to pulling into a spot and then backing out. The camera provides a 180-degree-plus view as well as warning indicators if a pedestrian or car is coming toward me.

A: That makes sense, but not all vehicles have backup cameras.

Air it out

Q: My husband moves the driver's seat way back. I like it up close. If the car airbags go off, which one of us would be impacted more?

A: The 10-inches-minimum rule between the human and the airbag still applies. From 1987 to 2017, frontal air bags saved 50,457 lives. That's enough people to fill a major league ballpark, says the NHTSA.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.