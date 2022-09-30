Q: What became of emergency brakes on cars? Now they have parking brakes. Can the parking brake be used in an emergency?

A: The purpose of the emergency brake was to serve as a backup in case the hydraulic system operating the service brakes failed. No more. It has morphed into the parking brake, which keeps the car from rolling away when you park on a hill. The parking brake is essentially useless for emergency applications.

Three problems, one cause

Q: I have a 2014 Honda Accord with 120,000 miles. I had several warning lights come on: BRAKE, ABS, VSA. They come and go, and the car runs fine all the time. Is there a common sending unit associated with these warning lights?

A: VSA, which stands for Vehicle Stability Assist, helps handling during cornering by reducing understeer or oversteer. It also aids traction when launching, especially if the surface is slippery. The ABS system applies the brakes to individual wheels, and the VSA is an offshoot of the ABS. They definitely are related. Most likely a faulty ABS sensor is the problem.

Stick to the schedule

Q: We have a 2019 Acura RDX that had 15,029 miles when we bought it in June of 2020. We are retired, love to travel by car and have put on 20,000 miles in the past year. When we had just over 30,000 miles, we went to the Acura dealer for an oil change. They wanted to do a brake fluid flush, but I think it's more of a 50,000-mile requirement. Was I wrong to say no?

A: The auto manufacturers devise service intervals to keep their cars running and their customers happy. Follow the schedule.

Gas cap mystery

Q: I own a 2001 BMW Z3 Roadster. Recently someone tampered with the gas cap, breaking the tethering piece that attaches the cap to the car. I have tried to find a new locking gas cap to no avail. Are you aware of any?

A: Do you really need the tether? And are you sure someone else broke it? After all, you have driven the car for over 20 years. Perhaps the tether broke from age. Just be careful not to let the untethered cap sit on the gas pump or car fender when you drive off or you really will need a new one.

Engine stop not harmful

Q: My 2021 Honda CR-V has the automatic shut-off feature when you fully press the brake. I feel like this adds unnecessary wear and tear to the engine and starter. My husband wants to pull out the fuse to disable it. Does this feature really help fuel efficiency, and does it add wear and tear on the car?

A: The engine stop feature doesn't cause undue wear on the mechanicals. Although it doesn't significantly improve fuel economy, every little bit helps.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.