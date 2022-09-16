Q: I have scratches on the bumper of my 2017 BMW 440xi. I'm skeptical of the products I see on social media and commercials. Do you have any suggestions for products that help to hide or cover up bumper scratches?

A: If the scratches are significant, I suggest a new bumper cover. This is the part that covers the real bumper assembly underneath. It might cost you around $500 plus installation.

Take a brake

Q: When our CR-V is parked in the garage, my wife puts on the parking brake. I don't use it unless I'm parked on a hill. Is using the parking brake good for the car, or does it really matter?

A: Until the 2017 model year, the Honda CR-V had a parking brake cable. Now, the parking brake is electrically activated. Why does this matter? With lack of use, cables were prone to corrosion and, when needed, they might have failed. Regular use kept the parking brake system in working order. You need not use the electric parking brake when you are parked on flat land, but it is still a good idea to do so in order to get into the habit of using it.

Exercise your car

Q: I have a 2007 Sebring with about 30,000 miles on it. I keep it in Florida; I live in Illinois. Because of COVID and my age (88), I have not been able to get to Florida for over a year. A couple of times a month, a friend starts the vehicle and lets it run about 20 minutes. Should he drive the car, or is it OK to just start it?

A: Just like us, your car needs occasional exercise. Idling the engine is like sitting in a rocking chair. It's better than nothing but not enough. Ask your friend to take it out for about 20 minutes a couple of times a month.

Leave it be

Q: I have a 2012 Chrysler 300 with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The manual does not recommend changing the transmission fluid. I have 110,000 miles on it, and it continues to run great. Should I leave well enough alone, just change the fluid, or flush and change it?

A: The transmission fluid should last the life of the vehicle. Leave it alone.

Steer clear of repair

Q: You recently responded to a reader complaining that his Hyundai steering would resist corrections while traveling. We had the same experience with our '17 Sonata. The dealer told us that the problem was related to the lane-keeping software. We were told that the best solution is to shut off the cruise control for a minute or two. We tried this, and not only did it work, it was far less expensive than replacing a rack and pinion.

A: Thanks for passing that along.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.