Q: I own a 2016 Corvette with 31,000 miles. About eight months ago, the check engine light came on and Chevrolet's OnStar system emailed me that there was a problem with the emissions system. I brought the car to a dealer who, after charging $800-plus, said the issue was corrected. About 60 days later, the check engine light came on again with the same emissions diagnosis. This time the dealer said there was no emissions problem but "a random cylinder misfire." They reset the system. Since then, the same issue occurs at least once a month. My concern is that one of these times, there might be a real problem. Also, several of the convenience features like remote start do not function while the check engine light is on.

A: The check engine light comes on whenever there is any issue that can increase emissions. A random cylinder misfire (P3000 trouble code) typically is due to a bad spark plug, plug wire or ignition coil. The misfire increases emissions. You need a technician who will hunt down and fix the problem. Although most check engine lights will go out if the problem goes away, if the light comes on and flashes, drive to a safe place and shut the engine off. There is likely a serious problem.

Tricky stuff

Q: I have a 2018 Genesis G90. On many other cars, you can hold down the unlock button on the key fob and all the windows will roll down. I have talked to the dealership and also to Genesis, and they say nothing can be done to include that accessory. I'm just hoping that you know of a trick to make this work on my car.

A: This trick works on some cars, but in my research, I did not find the Genesis among them. On cars on which the trick works, you have to press the unlock button once and then press and hold it a second time. There also might be a delay, so keep pressing for about five seconds.

Never mind

Q: Two weeks ago, you replied to a question about an intermittent starter problem on a 2015 Honda Accord. Honda has issued a service alert about this. There is an issue with the clearance between the starter and the torque converter ring. Replacing the starter and rotating the torque converter did not work for my car, and I needed the torque converter replaced. I was lucky it was still under extended warranty.

A: I verified the technical service bulletin that covers 2013-16 Accords and 2013-2015 Crosstour models. According to Honda, the fix is to replace the starter and rotate the ring gear clockwise one bolt hole. I originally suspected the Bendix unit in the starter, but I stand corrected.

