This weekend's road construction brings directional closures on Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center and Hwy. 52 between Inver Grove Heights and downtown St. Paul.

The closures come as National Work Zone Safety week kicks off Sunday with a campaign to bring attention to safety of both motorists and workers.

Fines for speeding in a work zone can be as high as $300. In the past six years, 49 people have died and more than 4,900 have been injured in work zone crashes in Minnesota.

Detours will be in place from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-694 between Brooklyn Boulevard and Hwy. 252 as a pavement repair and resurfacing project continues. Ramps from Brooklyn Blvd. to eastbound I-94/694 and westbound I-94/694 to Brooklyn Boulevard remain closed for concrete repair.

The northbound lanes of Hwy. 52 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from the I-494/Hwy. 52 interchange in Inver Grove Heights to Plato Boulevard in St. Paul. Crews will be resurfacing the road.

Drivers could also encounter delays in work zones this weekend with reduced lanes, including on I-94 between Maple Grove and Albertville, I-35W near downtown Minneapolis and from Roseville to Lino Lakes.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768