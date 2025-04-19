Minneapolis

Motorist shot and severely wounded in downtown Minneapolis, drives off and hits family’s vehicle

The gunfire and crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said. No arrests have been made.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 5:00PM
The Minneapolis skyline from I-35W south of Minneapolis.

A motorist was severely wounded by gunfire Friday evening in downtown Minneapolis before driving a few blocks and striking another vehicle, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday. Police have not revealed further details about the shooting, including a possible motive.

The gunfire occurred about 6:30 p.m. near 5th Avenue and S. 9th Street, police said. The driver traveled from that location and struck a family’s vehicle before coming to a stop near 3rd Avenue and S. 9th Street, according to police.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 20s slumped over in the vehicle with at least one potentially life-threatening wound. Emergency responders took him to HCMC. His condition and identity have yet to be released.

The occupants of the vehicle that was struck, including a mother, father and several children, were not injured.

