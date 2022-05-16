A motorist in Brooklyn Park was hit by a driver fleeing police from a neighboring city and was killed, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 7:20 a.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81, Brooklyn Park police said.

According to Brooklyn Park police:

Osseo police notified Brooklyn Park police that a driver had fled from one of their officers "at a high rate of speed" on County Road 81 into Brooklyn Park.

The fleeing motorist soon crashed into another vehicle, whose driver was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. A passenger in that vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A 911 caller alerted police to the fleeing driver's location, and he was arrested.

Police have yet to explain why the driver was fleeing police.

The identities of everyone in the two vehicles have yet to be released.