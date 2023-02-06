A motorist was fatally shot early Monday near Loring Park in Minneapolis and soon crashed into another vehicle, officials said.

The shooting and subsequent collision occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues and Vineland Place on the western edge of downtown, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with what is the city's seventh homicide so far this year.

According to police:

Officers were dispatched to the crash scene, where they saw a man in his 20s in one vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers and emergency responders provided medical aid until the man was taken to HCMC, where he died. Two men in the other vehicle were not hurt.

People near the intersection told police that they heard gunfire, then saw the injured driver hit the other vehicle as it was stopped at a red light. They also said they saw another vehicle speed away from the area.

Unspecified "evidence of gunfire was located on Hennepin Ave. S. and on the vehicle occupied by the deceased driver," a police statement read.