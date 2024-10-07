Motorcyclist waiting to turn in Anoka County struck from behind by SUV and killed

A motorcyclist waiting to make a turn in Anoka County was hit from behind by an SUV driver and killed, officials said Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office so far has yet to address why the SUV’s driver failed to avoid hitting the motorcyclist.
The crash occurred shortly before noon Saturday in Oak Grove at the intersection of Viking and Lake George boulevards NW., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Kelly Matthew Linder, 49, of Albert Lea, Minn., and the SUV driver as Jessica Marie Pietrzak, 31, of St. Francis.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
Linder was stopped on eastbound Viking Boulevard and waiting to turn left onto Lake George Boulevard when Pietrzak hit the motorcycle from behind.
Emergency medical responders declared Linder dead at the scene.
