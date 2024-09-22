Motorcyclist killed late Friday in Minnetrista collision

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday when he crashed into an SUV in Minnetrista, the State Patrol said.
Two women in the other vehicle were not injured, the State Patrol said.
September 22, 2024 at 12:42AM
Johnathan David Hommer, 24, of Lester Prairie, was westbound on Hwy. 7 shortly before 11 p.m. when he collided with a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection with County Rd. 44.
Hommer was wearing a helmet but alcohol was a factor, authorities said. The highway was dry at the time of the accident.
Neither of the two Mound women in the Jeep Cherokee was injured, authorities said. Both were wearing seat belts.
