A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a truck carrying a trailer Tuesday just north of Mankato, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist, headed south on County Road 5, collided with the northbound truck at the intersection of 231st Lane shortly after 3 p.m.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the motorcyclist’s identity.
The Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.
