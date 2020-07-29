A teenage motorist turned into the path of a motorcyclist and sent him to his death in a collision at a central Minnesota intersection, authorities in Stearns County said Monday.

The crash occurred at County Roads 7 and 44 in St. Augusta, about 7 miles south of St. Cloud, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist who was killed about 3:45 p.m. Friday was identified as Michael Brannan, 59, of nearby Sauk Rapids.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Emma Scherbing, 16, of Foley, Minn., was heading south with no passengers on County Road 7 and turned left toward County Road 44. Brannan was northbound on County Road 7, hit the brakes but was unable to avoid Scherbing's car in his path.

Brannan was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have on a helmet, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Scherbing was not injured.

