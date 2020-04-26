A motorcyclist crashed and died on a rural road in Stearns County, authorities said Sunday.
The wreck occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday about 6 miles north of Freeport, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The motorcyclist was identified as Patrick Kraker, 57, of nearby Waite Park.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
Kraker was heading south on County Road 17, where he left the road and crashed in an open field near 425th Street in Millwood Township.
Emergency personnel arrived and saw a witness giving Kraker cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Kraker was taken by ambulance to Melrose Hospital, where he died.
