A motorcyclist crashed and died on a rural road in Stearns County, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday about 6 miles north of Freeport, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Patrick Kraker, 57, of nearby Waite Park.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Kraker was heading south on County Road 17, where he left the road and crashed in an open field near 425th Street in Millwood Township.

Emergency personnel arrived and saw a witness giving Kraker cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Kraker was taken by ambulance to Melrose Hospital, where he died.